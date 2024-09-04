Eagles Open To Trading LB Devin White?

According to Albert Breer, there were rumors during final roster cuts at the end of the preseason that the Eagles were willing to trade LB Devin White.

He was just signed by the Eagles as a free agent this offseason but Breer notes he had fallen behind other players like Nakobe Dean and Zack Baun.

Jeff McLane confirms Dean had won the competition to be the starting middle linebacker and it’s not clear what role, if any, White was slated to have on defense.

Philadelphia ruled him out for Friday’s season opener against the Packers with an ankle injury and he did not travel with the team to Brazil.

White, 26, was selected by the Buccaneers with the No. 5 overall pick out of LSU in 2019. He signed a four-year, $29,315,818 rookie contract that includes $19,340,596 signing bonus.

The Buccaneers picked up his fifth-year option for the 2023 season. After playing out his rookie deal, White signed a one-year deal worth up to $5 million with the Eagles as an unrestricted free agent.

In 2023, White appeared in 14 games for the Buccaneers and recorded 83 total tackles, five tackles for loss, 2.5 sacks, two interceptions and six pass deflections.

