Eagles Owner Jeffrey Lurie Directs Team To Prioritize Developing Jalen Hurts Over Adding Competition

ESPN’s Chris Mortensen says Eagles owner Jeffrey Lurie has told the personnel department and GM Howie Roseman to prioritize developing QB Jalen Hurts over adding true competition at the position.

“Yes, Jalen Hurts is the guy. Jeffrey Lurie, the owner of the Eagles, has basically sent the message to his personnel department and his general manager Howie Roseman that he wants to do everything he can to help Jalen Hurts be successful and not bring in somebody to compete for the job,” Mortensen said on ESPN via Eliot Shorr-Parks. “Now they have a new head coach in Nick Sirianni, he understands what the owner wants, the owner gets.”

Mortensen previously reported the Eagles planned to bring in some competition for Hurts this offseason, so it appears the team has changed plans. The 2020 second-round pick seemed poised to take over after Philadelphia traded QB Carson Wentz to the Colts.

Given that the Eagles have the No. 6 overall pick this April and it’s seen as a strong quarterback class at the top, many had speculated Philadelphia could draft a quarterback in the top 10 if someone was available that they liked.

This report seems to indicate the Eagles are much more likely to go with a low-cost veteran backup who is not as much of a challenge to Hurts or a drain on the team’s limited resources this offseason to acquire.

Hurts, 22, is a former second-round pick of the Eagles out of Oklahoma back in 2020. He signed a four-year, $6,025,171 rookie contract that included a $1,941,943 signing bonus.

In 2020, Hurts appeared in 15 games for the Eagles and completed 52 percent of his passes for 1,061 yards, six touchdowns and four interceptions. He also rushed for 354 yards and a touchdown.

