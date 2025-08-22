Eagles Place WR Johnny Wilson On IR, Sign DE Jereme Robinson

By
Nate Bouda
-

The Philadelphia Eagles officially placed WR Johnny Wilson on injured reserve Friday and signed DE Jereme Robinson to a contract. 

Johnny Wilson

Wilson suffered a season-ending knee and ankle injury, so this move was expected. 

Wilson, 24, was a sixth-round pick of the Eagles in the 2024 draft out of Florida State. He signed a four-year, $4,217,008 rookie deal through 2027 and is set to make a base salary of $960k in 2025. 

In 2024, Wilson appeared in 16 games for the Eagles and caught five passes for 38 yards and a touchdown. 

