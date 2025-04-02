Eagles Plan To Extend HC Nick Sirianni

By
Logan Ulrich
-

Eagles owner Jeffrey Lurie said at the NFL owners meetings this past week that an extension for HC Nick Sirianni is in the works. 

“Yeah, superb job. I mean, Nick’s going to be our coach and we don’t talk publicly [about contracts], never have,” Lurie said via NFL Media’s Kevin Patra. “You guys, I’m sure, will find out soon enough that Nick will be our coach going forward, and he’s done an outstanding job.”

Sirianni entered this past season on the hot seat after Philadelphia collapsed down the stretch in 2023. But he answered his critics in a big way by reaching his second Super Bowl in 2024 and this time coming away with the Lombardi. 

Now Sirianni is well-positioned to cash in on a growing coaching market, as 2025 is the final year of his deal. He could exceed $15 million a year on his next contract. 

“Everything that I had hoped for with Nick, he embodies,” Lurie said. “Whether it’s connection, intelligence in so many ways, from football intelligence, emotional intelligence, managing of people, hiring of assistant coaches, growth mindset at all times… These are all the things that we embody, appreciate and are a big contributor to the culture we have. So everything that I had hoped for early on, identifying Nick as the next head coach, has come to pass and great to work with, and he has a growth mindset, he’ll get better.”

Sirianni, 43, began his coaching career at Mount Union back in 2004 as their defensive backs coach. After a few years at IUP, the Chiefs hired Sirianni as their offensive quality control coach and he held a few positions before joining the Chargers in 2013.

Sirianni served as the Chargers offensive quality control coach and QBs coach before moving to WRs coach in 2016. He was hired by the Colts as their offensive coordinator in 2018. 

The Eagles hired Sirianni to be their next head coach after firing HC Doug Pederson in 2021. 

In four years in Philadelphia, Sirianni has a record of 48-20 (.706 winning percentage) with four trips to the playoffs, two Super Bowl appearances and a Super Bowl victory in 2024.

