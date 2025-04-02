Eagles Plan To Extend HC Nick Sirianni

“Yeah, superb job. I mean, Nick’s going to be our coach and we don’t talk publicly [about contracts], never have,” Lurie said via NFL Media’s Kevin Patra. “You guys, I’m sure, will find out soon enough that Nick will be our coach going forward, and he’s done an outstanding job.”

Sirianni entered this past season on the hot seat after Philadelphia collapsed down the stretch in 2023. But he answered his critics in a big way by reaching his second Super Bowl in 2024 and this time coming away with the Lombardi.

Now Sirianni is well-positioned to cash in on a growing coaching market, as 2025 is the final year of his deal. He could exceed $15 million a year on his next contract.

“Everything that I had hoped for with Nick, he embodies,” Lurie said. “Whether it’s connection, intelligence in so many ways, from football intelligence, emotional intelligence, managing of people, hiring of assistant coaches, growth mindset at all times… These are all the things that we embody, appreciate and are a big contributor to the culture we have. So everything that I had hoped for early on, identifying Nick as the next head coach, has come to pass and great to work with, and he has a growth mindset, he’ll get better.”