Eagles Re-Signed DBs Marcus Epps & J.T. Gray To One-Year Deals

Per Jeff McLane, the Eagles re-signed defensive backs Marcus Epps and J.T. Gray to one-year deals shortly after trading S Sydney Brown to the Falcons.

Epps, 30, was selected in the sixth round by the Vikings out of Wyoming in 2019. He later agreed to a four-year, $2.7 million contract with Minnesota before being waived and claimed by the Eagles.

Epps played out the final year of his rookie contract and was testing the open market for the first time in his NFL career when he signed a two-year, $12 million contract with the Raiders.

The Patriots signed Epps to a one-year deal worth up to $4.4 million before cutting him loose at the end of camp. Epps signed on with the Eagles shortly after, marking his second stint with the team.

In 2025, Epps appeared in 12 games for the Eagles and made four starts, recording 21 total tackles.