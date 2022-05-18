Eagles Sign CB James Bradberry For One-Year, $10M

According to Ian Rapoport, the Eagles are signing former Giants CB James Bradberry to a one-year deal worth $10 million.

It’s a nice payday for Bradberry after he was released late in the offseason by New York following a failure to find a trade partner.

There were expected to be multiple suitors for Bradberry but Philadelphia is a nice landing spot and evidently was willing to pay up to significantly upgrade its No. 2 corner spot.

Bradberry, 28, is a former second-round pick of the Panthers back in 2016. He played out his four-year, $3.96 million rookie contract in Carolina before departing in free agency.

Bradberry signed with the Giants in 2020 on a three-year, $45 million deal. He was entering the final year of that deal and was slated to make $13.4 million in 2022 when the Giants released him.

In 2021, Bradberry appeared in all 17 games for the Giants and recorded 47 tackles, four interceptions, a fumble recovery, and 17 pass deflections.

We had him included in our Top Available 2022 NFL Free Agents list.