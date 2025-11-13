Eagles Sign DE Titus Leo

The Philadelphia Eagles announced they have signed DE Titus Leo to the practice squad.

In correspondence, the Eagles have released CB Ambry Thomas.

Leo, 26, was drafted by the Colts in the sixth round of the 2023 NFL Draft out of Wagner.

He signed a four-year, $4 million rookie contract and was in the second year of that deal when the Colts waived him coming out of the preseason. He was re-signed to the practice squad, but signed away by the Patriots.

New England waived Leo in April, and he was claimed by the Titans, but waived again in August. He then spent camp with Cleveland but was waived and spent 12 days on Philadelphia’s practice squad in October.

In 2024, Leo appeared in four games for the Patriots and recorded four total tackles, one tackle for loss, and a pass deflection.