Eagles Sign DT Justin Rogers

The Philadelphia Eagles announced they have signed DT Justin Rogers to a contract.

In correspondence, the Eagles have released LS Christian Johnstone.

Rogers, 24, was a seventh-round pick to the Cowboys out of Auburn in the 2024 draft. He signed a four-year, $4.1 million deal through 2027 but was let go at the end of training camp. Shortly after, he caught on with Cincinnati’s practice squad.

Dallas signed Rogers back to the roster later in the year but cut him loose this past June. He signed with the Seahawks in July but was waived a week later.

Rogers has yet to appear in an NFL game.