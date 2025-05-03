Eagles Sign Fifth-Round CB Mac McWilliams

The Eagles announced on Saturday that they have signed fifth-round CB Mac McWilliams to his rookie deal.
The following is a list of draft picks that have been signed by Philadelphia so far:
|Rd
|Pick
|Player
|Pos.
|Note
|1
|31
|Jihaad Campbell
|LB
|2
|64
|Andrew Mukuba
|S
|4
|111
|Ty Robinson
|DT
|5
|145
|Mac McWilliams
|CB
|Signed
|5
|161
|Smael Mondon Jr.
|LB
|Signed
|5
|168
|Drew Kendall
|C
|6
|181
|Kyle McCord
|QB
|Signed
|6
|191
|Myles Hinton
|OT
|Signed
|6
|207
|Cameron Williams
|OT
|6
|209
|Antwaun Powell-Ryland
|EDGE
|Signed
McWilliams, 23, started his career at UAB before transferring to UCF for his final college season in 2024.
The Eagles selected him with the No. 145 pick in the fifth round of the 2025 draft.
In four seasons at Alabama-Birmingham and one at Central Florida, McWilliams appeared in 42 games and made 133 tackles to go along with one sack, two interceptions, one touchdown, two forced fumbles, and two fumble recoveries.
