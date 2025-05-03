Eagles Sign Fifth-Round CB Mac McWilliams

The Eagles announced on Saturday that they have signed fifth-round CB Mac McWilliams to his rookie deal.

We’ve signed CB Mac McWilliams. pic.twitter.com/YflRmivrlw — Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) May 3, 2025

The following is a list of draft picks that have been signed by Philadelphia so far:

Rd Pick Player Pos. Note 1 31 Jihaad Campbell LB 2 64 Andrew Mukuba S 4 111 Ty Robinson DT 5 145 Mac McWilliams CB Signed 5 161 Smael Mondon Jr. LB Signed 5 168 Drew Kendall C 6 181 Kyle McCord QB Signed 6 191 Myles Hinton OT Signed 6 207 Cameron Williams OT 6 209 Antwaun Powell-Ryland EDGE Signed

McWilliams, 23, started his career at UAB before transferring to UCF for his final college season in 2024.

The Eagles selected him with the No. 145 pick in the fifth round of the 2025 draft.

In four seasons at Alabama-Birmingham and one at Central Florida, McWilliams appeared in 42 games and made 133 tackles to go along with one sack, two interceptions, one touchdown, two forced fumbles, and two fumble recoveries.