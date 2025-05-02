Eagles Sign Fifth-Round LB Smael Mondon

Adam Schefter reports that the Eagles have signed fifth-round LB Smael Mondon to a four-year rookie contract on Friday.
Mondon is the first player from the 2025 NFL draft class to sign his rookie deal.
Mondon, 22, was a three-year starter at Georgia and earned Second Team All-SEC honors in 2023. He was a five-star recruit and the fourth-ranked linebacker in the 2021 recruiting class.
The Eagles used the No. 171 overall pick in the fifth round on Mondon. He will receive a four-year, $4,595,460 contract that includes a $395,460 signing bonus.
During his college career, Mondon appeared in 51 games and recorded 213 tackles, 17.5 tackles for loss, eight forced fumbles, six pass defenses, and one interception.
Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?
Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on X.com and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!