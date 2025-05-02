Eagles Sign Fifth-Round LB Smael Mondon

Adam Schefter reports that the Eagles have signed fifth-round LB Smael Mondon to a four-year rookie contract on Friday.

Mondon is the first player from the 2025 NFL draft class to sign his rookie deal.

Mondon, 22, was a three-year starter at Georgia and earned Second Team All-SEC honors in 2023. He was a five-star recruit and the fourth-ranked linebacker in the 2021 recruiting class.

The Eagles used the No. 171 overall pick in the fifth round on Mondon. He will receive a four-year, $4,595,460 contract that includes a $395,460 signing bonus.

During his college career, Mondon appeared in 51 games and recorded 213 tackles, 17.5 tackles for loss, eight forced fumbles, six pass defenses, and one interception.