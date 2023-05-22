Eagles Sign First-Round EDGE Nolan Smith

The Philadelphia Eagles have officially signed No. 30 overall pick EDGE Nolan Smith to a rookie contract, according to the team.

Smith, 22, was rated as the No. 1 recruit in the nation when he committed to Georgia. He was a two-year starter for the Bulldogs and declared for the 2023 NFL Draft after his senior season.

NFL Media’s Lance Zierlein compares him to DE Samson Ebukam.

The Eagles selected him with the No. 30 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft. He is projected to sign a four-year, $13,048,289 contract that includes a $6,489,664 signing bonus and will carry a $2,372,416 cap figure for the 2023 season.

During his four-year college career, Smith recorded 110 total tackles, 20 tackles for loss, 12.5 sacks, three forced fumbles, one recovery, one interception and three pass deflections in 30 career games.