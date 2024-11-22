Eagles Sign LB Ochaun Mathis, Release LB David Anenih

The Philadelphia Eagles announced Friday that they’ve signed LB Ochaun Mathis to their practice squad and released LB David Anenih from the unit.
Here’s the Eagles’ updated practice squad:
- RB Tyrion Davis-Price
- DT Gabe Hall
- TE E.J. Jenkins
- WR Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint
- S Andre’ Sam
- OL Laekin Vakalahi (International)
- OL Brett Toth
- WR Danny Gray
- DB A.J. Woods
- WR John Ross (Injured)
- TE CJ Uzomah
- DB Parry Nickerson
- DB Tariq Castro-Fields
- WR Parris Campbell
- LB Dallas Gant
- LB Tarron Jackson
- DT Siaki Ika
- LB Ochaun Mathis
Mathis, 25, is a former sixth-round pick by the Rams in the 2023 NFL Draft out of Nebraska after spending four years at TCU. He signed a four-year, $4,022,465 rookie deal that included a $182,465 signing bonus.
Mathis was released by the Rams and caught on with the Patriots soon after, he has bounced between the active roster and practice squad so far this season.
During his college career, Mathis appeared in 50 games and made 36 starts, recording 185 tackles, 37.5 tackles for loss, 19 sacks, one forced fumble, and three pass defenses.
In 2024, Mathis has appeared in five games for the Patriots and recorded two tackles and a forced fumble.
