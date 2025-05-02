Eagles Sign Nine UDFAs

The Philadelphia Eagles announced they signed nine undrafted free agents on Friday, including Florida RB Montrell Johnson.

We've signed the following rookie free agents: pic.twitter.com/K6ov5Z2kzg — Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) May 2, 2025

The full list includes:

Tarleton State WR Darius Cooper Toledo LB Lance Dixon Toledo DB Maxen Hook Oregon DB Brandon Johnson Florida RB Montrell Johnson Texas A&M DB BJ Mayes Wake Forest WR Taylor Morin Rutgers OL Hollin Pierce Central Arkansas RB Shunderrick Powell

Johnson, 22, began his career at Louisiana in 2021 before transferring to Florida the following season.

He was the Sun Belt Freshman of the Year in 2021 at Louisiana and was also named Second-team All-Sun Belt.

In three years with the Gators and one with the Cajuns, Johnson started in 29 of his 42 games, rushing for 3,089 yards on 560 carries (5.3 YPC) and 33 touchdowns. He also caught 61 passes for 411 yards and two touchdowns.