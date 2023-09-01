Eagles Sign OL Tyre Phillips To Practice Squad

By
Nate Bouda
-

The Philadelphia Eagles are signing OL Tyre Phillips to their practice squad, according to Jordan Schultz

Tyre Phillips

The Eagles will need to make a corresponding move as they’re currently over the limit:

  1. WR Devon Allen
  2. WR Britain Covey
  3. DB Mekhi Garner
  4. T Julian Good-Jones
  5. DE Tarron Jackson
  6. LB Kyron Johnson
  7. DB Tristin McCollum
  8. WR Joseph Ngata
  9. TE Brady Russell
  10. P Arryn Siposs
  11. T Brett Toth
  12. LB Ben VanSumeren
  13. WR Greg Ward
  14. DT Thomas Booker
  15. T Le’Raven Clark
  16. DB Tiawan Mullen
  17. OL Tyre Phillips

Phillips, 26, was a one-year starter at Mississippi State. The Ravens used the No. 106 pick in the third round of the 2020 NFL Draft on him. 

Phillips signed a four-year, $4,057,646 contract that includes a $832,295 signing bonus but was cut loose by Baltimore last year. He was later claimed by the Giants. 

However, New York released him earlier this week and he had a short stint on their practice squad. 

In 2021, Phillips appeared in 12 games and made five starts for the Giants at guard.

