Eagles Sign OL Tyre Phillips To Practice Squad

The Philadelphia Eagles are signing OL Tyre Phillips to their practice squad, according to Jordan Schultz.

The Eagles will need to make a corresponding move as they’re currently over the limit:

WR Devon Allen WR Britain Covey DB Mekhi Garner T Julian Good-Jones DE Tarron Jackson LB Kyron Johnson DB Tristin McCollum WR Joseph Ngata TE Brady Russell P Arryn Siposs T Brett Toth LB Ben VanSumeren WR Greg Ward DT Thomas Booker T Le’Raven Clark DB Tiawan Mullen OL Tyre Phillips

Phillips, 26, was a one-year starter at Mississippi State. The Ravens used the No. 106 pick in the third round of the 2020 NFL Draft on him.

Phillips signed a four-year, $4,057,646 contract that includes a $832,295 signing bonus but was cut loose by Baltimore last year. He was later claimed by the Giants.

However, New York released him earlier this week and he had a short stint on their practice squad.

In 2021, Phillips appeared in 12 games and made five starts for the Giants at guard.