Eagles Sign OL Tyre Phillips To Practice Squad

The Philadelphia Eagles are signing OL Tyre Phillips to their practice squad, according to Jordan Schultz.
The Eagles will need to make a corresponding move as they’re currently over the limit:
- WR Devon Allen
- WR Britain Covey
- DB Mekhi Garner
- T Julian Good-Jones
- DE Tarron Jackson
- LB Kyron Johnson
- DB Tristin McCollum
- WR Joseph Ngata
- TE Brady Russell
- P Arryn Siposs
- T Brett Toth
- LB Ben VanSumeren
- WR Greg Ward
- DT Thomas Booker
- T Le’Raven Clark
- DB Tiawan Mullen
- OL Tyre Phillips
Phillips, 26, was a one-year starter at Mississippi State. The Ravens used the No. 106 pick in the third round of the 2020 NFL Draft on him.
Phillips signed a four-year, $4,057,646 contract that includes a $832,295 signing bonus but was cut loose by Baltimore last year. He was later claimed by the Giants.
However, New York released him earlier this week and he had a short stint on their practice squad.
In 2021, Phillips appeared in 12 games and made five starts for the Giants at guard.
