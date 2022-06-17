Eagles Sign S Jaquiski Tartt

The Philadelphia Eagles announced Friday that they’ve signed veteran S Jaquiski Tartt to a one-year contract.

Roster Move: Eagles have agreed to terms with S Jaquiski Tartt on a one-year deal.#FlyEaglesFly pic.twitter.com/IMX8Nve9L5 — Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) June 17, 2022

Tartt, 30, is a former second-round pick of the 49ers back in 2015. He was in the final year of his four-year, $5.037 million contract and set to make a base salary of $705,000 for the 2018 season when he agreed to a two-year extension worth $13 million with San Francisco back in 2018.

Tartt made a base salary of $4.3 million for the 2020 season and had been testing the open market as an unrestricted free agent last year when he re-signed on a one-year deal with the 49ers.

In 2021, Tartt appeared in 14 games for the 49ers and recorded 65 tackles, no interceptions and one pass deflection.

We had him included in our Top 100 – 2022 Free Agents list.