Eagles Sign WR KeeSean Johnson To Practice Squad

Adam Caplan reports the Philadelphia Eagles are signing WR KeeSean Johnson to their practice squad.

Johnson, 24, is a former sixth-round pick of the Cardinals back in 2019. He was entering the third year of his four-year, $2.7 million contract with the Cardinals when the team waived him earlier this week.

In 2020, Johnson appeared in eight games for the Cardinals and caught 15 passes for 173 yards receiving and no touchdowns.