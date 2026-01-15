Eagles Signing DE Jose Ramirez

By
Tony Camino
-

Aaron Wilson of KPRC reports the Eagles are signing DE Jose Ramirez to a contract.

Eagles Helmet

Ramirez, 26, was a sixth-round pick by the Buccaneers in the 2023 draft out of Eastern Michigan. He spent his rookie year on the practice squad after being cut and re-signed to a futures deal after the season.

Tampa Bay waived Ramirez after camp in 2025, and he spent the season with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats of the CFL.

In 2024, Ramirez appeared in four games for the Buccaneers.

Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?

Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on X.com and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Leave a Reply