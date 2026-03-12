Eagles Signing EDGE Arnold Ebiketie To One-Year Deal

Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that the Eagles are signing EDGE Arnold Ebiketie to a one-year contract worth up to $7.3 million on Thursday.

According to Schefter, the contract includes $4.3 million fully guaranteed.

Ebiketie, 27, was a one-year starter at Penn State. He was a second-team All-American and a first-team All-Big 10 selection as a senior. The Falcons used the No. 38 overall pick on him in the 2022 NFL Draft.

Ebiketie played out the final year of his four-year, $8,818,664 contract that included a $3,593,574 signing bonus. He was testing the open market as an unrestricted free agent for the first time in his NFL career.

In 2025, Ebiketie appeared in all 17 games for the Falcons and recorded 36 tackles, two sacks, and a pass defense.

