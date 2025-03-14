Eagles Signing LS Charley Hughlett To One-Year Deal

According to Aaron Wilson, the Eagles are signing LS Charley Hughlett to a one-year, $1.42 million deal on Friday.
Wilson notes Hughlett’s contract includes $467,500 guaranteed, a $167,500 signing bonus, and a base salary of $1.255 million. $300,000 of his salary is fully guaranteed.
Hughlett, 34, originally signed on with the Cowboys as an undrafted free agent out of UCF back in 2012. He lasted just over a year in Dallas before he was cut loose after the 2013 draft. He has bounced around a bit with the Patriots, Jaguars and Chiefs before the Browns signed him to their active roster in 2014.
He finished a six-year deal with Cleveland signed back in 2017 and signed to a four-year extension through 2026 in October 2022. The Browns cut him loose last month.
In 2024, Hughlett appeared in five games for the Browns as their long snapper.
