Eagles Signing OL Dennis Kelly

The Philadelphia Eagles are signing OL Dennis Kelly, according to Tom Pelissero.
Kelly, 33, is a former fifth-round pick of the Eagles back in 2012. He was entering the final year of his contract when the Eagles signed him to a one-year, $880,000 extension through 2017.
Philadelphia would later trade Kelly to the Titans in return for WR Dorial Green-Beckham. From there, the Titans re-signed him to a three-year, $21 million deal with $8.75 million guaranteed.
From there, Kelly was let go by the Titans and he later signed on with the Packers. The Colts signed him to a one-year deal for the 2022 season.
In 2022, Kelly appeared in 16 games for the Colts and made three starts for them at right tackle.
