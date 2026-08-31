Eagles Signing RB Dameon Pierce To Practice Squad

ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler reports the Eagles are signing RB Dameon Pierce to the practice squad after releasing him yesterday.

Pierce, 26, was a fourth-round pick by the Texans out of Florida in the 2022 NFL Draft. He was in the final year of his $4,475,432 rookie contract, with an average annual value of $1,118,858, when the Texans opted to waive him.

He caught on with the Chiefs on the practice squad to finish out the season before joining the Eagles in the offseason.

In 2025, Pierce appeared in four games for the Texans and rushed for 26 yards on 10 carries (2.6 YPC) and no touchdowns.