Eagles Signing WR Danny Gray To Practice Squad Among Other Moves

The Philadelphia Eagles are signing WR Danny Gray and DB A.J. Woods to their practice squad.

Practice Squad: We have signed WR Danny Gray and DB A.J. Woods and released LB Brandon Smith and WR Griffin Hebert. pic.twitter.com/lghtyQj77R — Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) September 10, 2024

In a corresponding move, the team is cutting LB Brandon Smith and WR Griffin Hebert.

Philadelphia’s practice squad now includes:

WR Parris Campbell RB Tyrion Davis-Price OL Nick Gates QB Will Grier DT Gabe Hall TE E.J. Jenkins WR Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint S Andre’ Sam TE Jack Stoll OL Laekin Vakalahi (International) OL Brett Toth DB J.T. Woods T Jack Driscoll WR Kyle Philips WR Danny Gray DB A.J. Woods

Gray, 25, transferred from Blinn junior college to SMU and was first-team All-AAC his final season. The 49ers selected him in the third round of the 2022 NFL Draft.

He was entering the third year of a four-year, $5,044,904 rookie contract that included a signing bonus of &849,020 when the 49ers waived him coming out of the preseason.

In 2022, Gray appeared in seven games for the 49ers and caught one pass on seven targets for 10 yards. He also rushed once for nine yards.