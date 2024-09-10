Eagles Signing WR Danny Gray To Practice Squad Among Other Moves

By
Logan Ulrich
-

The Philadelphia Eagles are signing WR Danny Gray and DB A.J. Woods to their practice squad.

In a corresponding move, the team is cutting LB Brandon Smith and WR Griffin Hebert.

Philadelphia’s practice squad now includes: 

  1. WR Parris Campbell
  2. RB Tyrion Davis-Price
  3. OL Nick Gates
  4. QB Will Grier
  5. DT Gabe Hall
  6. TE E.J. Jenkins
  7. WR Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint
  8. S Andre’ Sam
  9. TE Jack Stoll
  10. OL Laekin Vakalahi (International)
  11. OL Brett Toth
  12. DB J.T. Woods
  13. T Jack Driscoll
  14. WR Kyle Philips
  15. WR Danny Gray
  16. DB A.J. Woods

Gray, 25, transferred from Blinn junior college to SMU and was first-team All-AAC his final season. The 49ers selected him in the third round of the 2022 NFL Draft. 

He was entering the third year of a four-year, $5,044,904 rookie contract that included a signing bonus of &849,020 when the 49ers waived him coming out of the preseason. 

In 2022, Gray appeared in seven games for the 49ers and caught one pass on seven targets for 10 yards. He also rushed once for nine yards. 

Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?

Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on TWITTER and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Leave a Reply