Eagles Trying To Jump Cowboys For Cornerback?

According to Jeremy Fowler, the Eagles have been actively exploring a potential trade up in the draft this week.

He adds teams who have talked to the Eagles think they might be trying to move ahead of the Cowboys for a cornerback.

Philadelphia is slated to pick No. 12 and Dallas No. 10. Both teams need help in the secondary and there are two guys who the consensus sees as a cut above the class — Alabama CB Patrick Surtain II and South Carolina CB Jaycee Horn.

However, it’s worth noting Fowler and Dan Graziano reported yesterday that others think the Eagles’ target is Alabama WR Jaylen Waddle.

The Eagles are one of a number of teams exploring a potential move into the top ten. Philadelphia of course took a 2022 first-round pick from the Dolphins to move down from No. 6 to No. 12 earlier this month.

We’ll have more on the Eagles as the news is available.