NFC Notes: Saquon Barkley, Zach Ertz, Commanders, Eagles, Giants Contracts

Commanders

to a one-year, $6.25 million contract with $5.59 million fully guaranteed, a base salary of $2.09 million, and a $3.5 million signing bonus. (Over The Cap) The deal also includes up to $510k in per-game roster bonuses and up to $2.75 million in incentives. (Over The Cap)

re-signing with the team: “The most dominant blocking tight end I’ve ever seen and studied in my career. I knew he’d have an opportunity to make a lot of money. I’m glad it’s in Washington.” (Ben Standig) Ertz on the team adding WR Deebo Samuel and LT Laremy Tunsil: “You love to find a guy like Jayden or Mike or Johnny, but oftentimes they take a few years to develop. For a guy that wants to win now, it’s a shortcut to get proven commodities…. There’s no guessing or projection.” (John Keim)

Eagles

“I hope it does what it’s supposed to do,” Barkley said. “Every other position, the value increases each year. For the Bijans and the Gibbs — I know Cook is up, too. All those guys who are up need to get paid. I hope they beat it. That’s kinda how I look at it. I’m not one of those guys, I don’t care for this guy’s getting paid more than me or not. That’s what the sport is about, building the position up. All of those young guys that’s underneath me, when there’s a time, hopefully they beat it and max it out even more.”

The Texans will pay $1.5 million of Kenyon Green‘s $2.88 million guaranteed salary for 2025, the final year of his $15.953 million rookie contract. (Aaron Wilson)

Giants

to a two-year deal worth $9 million in base value, with $5.3 million guaranteed, including a $2.8 million signing bonus. His salaries are $1.5 million (guaranteed) and $3.5 million ($1 million guaranteed). He will earn a $29,412 per-game active roster bonus annually and is eligible for a $250,000 playtime incentive annually. (Wilson) The Giants signed OL James Hudson to a two-year deal worth $11 million, with $3.5 million guaranteed. He can earn an additional $3 million per year in unspecified playing time incentives. His cap hits are $4.25 million in 2025 and $6.75 million in 2026. (Dan Duggan)