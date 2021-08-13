Eagles Waive DB Nate Meadors From IR With Settlement

The Philadelphia Eagles officially waived DB Nate Meadors from injured reserve with a settlement on Friday.

Meadors, 25, originally signed on with the Vikings as an undrafted free agent in 2019 out of UCLA. He was on and off Minnesota’s active roster last season before being cut and re-signed to their taxi squad at the start of the season.

Meadors has been on and off of the Vikings’ taxi squad before signing with the Jaguars’ practice squad back in October of last year. The Eagles signed him to a contract in May before recently placing him on injured reserve.

For his career, Meadors has appeared in three games for the Vikings and recorded two tackles and no interceptions.