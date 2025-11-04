Eagles WR A.J. Brown Will Not Be Traded Today

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports Eagles WR A.J. Brown has not been traded and will not be traded by today’s deadline.

Jay Glazer previously reported Philadelphia had no interest in moving the star receiver a few days ago. His name was floating in trade rumors due to the frustrations with the offense early in the year, but a trade never seemed logical with the Eagles’ contention status.

Brown, 28, is a former second-round pick of the Titans back in 2019. He was entering the final year of his four-year, $5,506,368 rookie contract before the Titans traded him to the Eagles for a first and third-round pick.

He then re-signed with the Eagles on a four-year, $100 million contract that included $57 million guaranteed.

However, the Eagles later signed Brown to a three-year, $96 million extension that includes $84 million guaranteed.

In 2025, Brown has appeared in seven games for the Eagles and caught 29 passes for 395 yards and three touchdowns.