Earl Thomas Looking To Resume NFL Career

Adam Schefter reports that former Seahawks and Ravens S Earl Thomas wants to resume his NFL career after sitting out the past two seasons.

“I’m ready,” Thomas texted Schefter. “I’m in shape. My timing is on point – I’m proud of that.”

Thomas, 32, is a former first-round pick of the Seahawks back in 2010. He played out the final year of his five-year, $44.725 million contract which included $27.725 million guaranteed and made a base salary of $8.5 million for the 2018 season.

Thomas later agreed to a four-year, $55 million contract with the Ravens last year that includes $32 million fully guaranteed at signing. However, he was cut after just one season after punching a teammate during practice.

Thomas later filed a grievance against the Ravens.

In 2019, Thomas appeared in 15 games for the Ravens and recorded 49 tackles, two sacks, two interceptions, a forced fumble, a recovery and four passes defended.