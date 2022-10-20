Elijah Moore Requests Trade, Jets Have No Plans To Move Him

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that Jets WR Elijah Moore has requested to be traded, due to his role and usage this season.

However, Rapoport says that the Jets have no plans to trade Moore.

Jets HC Robert Saleh said that Moore was given an excused absence on Thursday to take a “personal day.”

Saleh mentioned that he didn’t think Moore had “any bad intentions” with his social media post about not being more involved in Sunday’s win.

“We’ve had conversations,” Saleh said, via Pro Football Talk. “He’s fine. He’s a competitive young man. Like everybody, when you’re a competitor like him, he wants to contribute. Sometimes, we can think that our contributions are from production only when your contributions can come from a variety of different things in terms of the way you show up to the building, the way you lead, the way you communicate with your teammates, the effort that you put on the field. There are a million ways you can contribute to this football team. He’s a competitor and all he wants to do is contribute. So, I’ve got no problem with Elijah. He’s one of our high-character individuals. I love him to death. Eventually, the production part of it that he’s hoping for will come. He’s just continuing to work.”

Jets OC Mike LaFleur said later that there are “a lot of factors” as to why Moore isn’t getting more targets but added that the receiver is still an important part of their offense.

Moore joins Denzel Mims as Jets’receivers who have requested to be traded due to their lack of playing time.

Moore, 22, was a three-year starter at Ole Miss and a first-team All-SEC selection in 2020 when the Jets drafted him with pick No. 34 overall in the second round of the 2021 draft.

Moore signed a four-year deal worth $8,940,427 million with a $3,862,129 million signing bonus.

In 2022, Moore has appeared in six games for the Jets and caught 16 passes for 203 yards receiving and no touchdowns.

We will have more news on Moore as it becomes available.