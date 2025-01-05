Ernest Jones Confident About Signing Extension With Seahawks

Seahawks LB Ernest Jones told reporters after Sunday’s win over the Rams that he is “confident” that he and the team will be able to reach an agreement on a long-term deal before free agency.

“We’re going to get it done. I’m gonna be a Seahawk. I firmly believe that,” Jones said, per Michael-Shawn Dugar.

Ian Rapoport reported Saturday that the Seahawks have “amicably paused discussions” with Jones on a contract extension.

Rapoport added that the two sides could resume talks at any time.

Jones said last week that he would love to re-sign with Seattle:

“Coaches like me; I love it here,” Jones said, via the team’s site. “I would love to be here. As far as like extension or free agency, I’m just letting my agent handle it, letting the organization handle it, and hopefully we get something done so I can be around.”

The Seahawks made a move for Jones ahead of Week 8, sending LB Jerome Baker and a fourth-round pick to the Titans in exchange for him. Given Seattle sent good value for Jones, it makes sense for him to come back in 2025.

Jones, 24, was selected in the third round of the 2021 NFL Draft out of South Carolina. He was entering the final year of a four-year rookie deal worth $4,785,850 million with an $840,618 million signing bonus when the Rams traded him to the Titans coming out of the preseason.

He’s scheduled to be an unrestricted free agent in 2025.

In 2024, Jones has appeared in nine games for the Seahawks and six games for the Titans, recording 129 tackles, four tackles for loss, one interception, four pass defenses, and one forced fumble.

