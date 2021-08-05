ESPN Hiring Veteran QB Robert Griffin As Broadcast Analyst

According to Ian Rapoport, veteran QB Robert Griffin is joining ESPN as a broadcast analyst.

Rapoport adds Griffin still wants to play and has an out in his contract if the opportunity should arise. But for now, he’s exploring a potentially lucrative post-playing career.

Griffin, 31, is a former first-round pick by Washington back in 2012. He spent four years in Washington before signing a two-year, $15 million contract that includes $6.75 million guaranteed with the Browns back in 2016.

Griffin was set to make a base salary of $6 million for the 2017 season when the Browns released him. He signed with Baltimore to a one-year, $1 million deal in 2018 and returned to the team in 2019 on a two-year, $4 million contract.

In 2020, Griffin appeared in four games for the Ravens and completed 8 of 14 pass attempts for 42 yards, no touchdowns and two interceptions. He also rushed for 69 yards.