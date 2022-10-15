Falcons Activate CB Isaiah Oliver From IR, Elevate TE MyCole Pruitt

The Atlanta Falcons announced Saturday that they’ve activated CB Isaiah Oliver from the injured reserve and elevated TE MyCole Pruitt to their active roster.
Oliver, 26, is a former second-round pick by the Falcons in the 2018 NFL Draft out of Colorado. He finished his four-year, $4,636,643 rookie contract and was testing the market as an unrestricted free agent.
He re-signed a one-year deal with the Falcons this past March.
In 2021, Oliver appeared in four games and recorded 10 tackles, one forced fumble, one fumble recovery, and three pass defenses.
