Falcons Add OL Ryan Neuzil To Practice Squad, Release K Elliott Fry

By
Daniel Chavkin
-

The Atlanta Falcons announced they signed OL Ryan Neuzil to their practice squad, while also releasing K Elliott Fry from the practice squad.

Atlanta’s practice squad now includes:

  1. T Willie Beavers
  2. DE Quinton Bell
  3. LB Emmanuel Ellerbee
  4. RB Caleb Huntley (Injured)
  5. TE John Raine
  6. WR Austin Trammell
  7. DB Chris Williamson
  8. LB James Vaughters
  9. RB Qadree Ollison
  10. WR Juwan Green
  11. DT Anthony Rush
  12. S Shawn Williams
  13. TE Parker Hesse
  14. LB Daren Bates
  15. S Luther Kirk
  16. DE Nick Thurman
  17. G Ryan Neuzil

Neuzil, 24, was an undrafted free agent out of Appalachian State last spring. Neuzil originally signed a three-year $2.4 million deal with Atlanta, but was waived coming out of training camp.

Neuzil caught onto the Falcons practice squad for the past two months, but the team released him to add Fry last week.

Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?

Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on TWITTER and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Leave a Reply