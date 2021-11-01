Falcons Add OL Ryan Neuzil To Practice Squad, Release K Elliott Fry

The Atlanta Falcons announced they signed OL Ryan Neuzil to their practice squad, while also releasing K Elliott Fry from the practice squad.

We have signed Ryan Neuzil to the practice squad and released Elliott Fry from the practice squad. — Atlanta Falcons (@AtlantaFalcons) November 1, 2021

Neuzil, 24, was an undrafted free agent out of Appalachian State last spring. Neuzil originally signed a three-year $2.4 million deal with Atlanta, but was waived coming out of training camp.

Neuzil caught onto the Falcons practice squad for the past two months, but the team released him to add Fry last week.