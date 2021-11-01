Falcons Add OL Ryan Neuzil To Practice Squad, Release K Elliott Fry

The Atlanta Falcons announced they signed OL Ryan Neuzil to their practice squad, while also releasing K Elliott Fry from the practice squad.
Atlanta’s practice squad now includes:
- T Willie Beavers
- DE Quinton Bell
- LB Emmanuel Ellerbee
- RB Caleb Huntley (Injured)
- TE John Raine
- WR Austin Trammell
- DB Chris Williamson
- LB James Vaughters
- RB Qadree Ollison
- WR Juwan Green
- DT Anthony Rush
- S Shawn Williams
- TE Parker Hesse
- LB Daren Bates
- S Luther Kirk
- DE Nick Thurman
- G Ryan Neuzil
Neuzil, 24, was an undrafted free agent out of Appalachian State last spring. Neuzil originally signed a three-year $2.4 million deal with Atlanta, but was waived coming out of training camp.
Neuzil caught onto the Falcons practice squad for the past two months, but the team released him to add Fry last week.
