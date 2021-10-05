Falcons Announce Six Roster Moves

The Atlanta Falcons announced Tuesday that they’ve placed CB Isaiah Oliver and P Cam Nizialek on injured reserve and signed P Dustin Colquitt and DL Mike Pennel to their active roster.

The Falcons also signed K Elliott Fry and S Shawn Williams to their practice squad.

Here’s the Falcons updated practice squad:

Colquitt, 39, is a former third-round pick of the Chiefs back in 2005. He’s played 15-years in Kansas City and was entering the final year of his three-year, $7.5 million contract and set to make a base salary of $1,950,000 for the 2020 season when the Chiefs released him back in April.

The Steelers later signed Colquitt to a contract before releasing him during the season. He was later signed to the Buccaneers’ practice squad before joining the Jaguars last year.

Colquitt had a brief stint on the Chiefs’ practice squad late last season.

In 2020, Colquitt appeared in six games for the Steelers and Jaguars, totaling 1133 punt yards on 26 attempts (43.6 YPA), which includes eight punts downed inside the 20-yard line.

Pennel, 30, wound up signing on with the Packers as an undrafted free agent out of Colorado State-Pueblo back in 2014. He was waived towards the end of 2016 and was later claimed off of waivers by the Jets.

The Jets re-signed Pennel to a three-year contract worth up to $12 million in 2018 but New York declined his team option after one season. He signed on with the Patriots but was cut loose in late August.

Pennel worked out for the Colts, Lions, Packers, and Cardinals before signing with Kansas City in October. The Chiefs brought him back on a one-year deal last March and he later joined the Bears.

The Falcons signed him to their practice squad last month.

In 2020, Pennel appeared in 14 games for the Chiefs and recorded 29 total tackles. Pro Football Focus had him rated as the No. 65 interior defender out of 126 qualifying players.