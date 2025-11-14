Falcons Announce Two Roster Moves

The Atlanta Falcons announced they placed DL Sam Roberts on injured reserve and signed DL Kentavius Street from the practice squad to the active roster in a corresponding move.

– Placed Sam Roberts on IRhttps://t.co/JoAwKsIbzp pic.twitter.com/9mFde82v0T — Atlanta Falcons (@AtlantaFalcons) November 14, 2025

Roberts, 27, played five years at Northwest Missouri State in Division-II and was a three-time all-conference player. He Patriots used a sixth-round pick on him back in 2022.

Roberts signed a four-year deal worth $3,831,477 that also includes a signing bonus of $171,477 but was later released and signed to the Bears’ practice squad. The Panthers signed Robert and eventually added him to their practice squad at the start of the season.

Atlanta promoted him to the active roster in September.

In 2025, Roberts appeared in five games for the Falcons and recorded 18 tackles, one tackle for loss, and one sack.