Falcons Claim Former Browns G Colby Gossett

Per Tom Pelissero, the Falcons have claimed G Colby Gossett off waivers from the Browns.

Gossett adds some additional depth to Atlanta’s offensive line.

Gossett, 26, was is a former sixth-round pick out of Appalachian State by the Vikings in 2018. He signed a four-year, $2.6 million deal but was waived by Minnesota coming out of the preseason.

Minnesota signed Gossett to their practice squad his rookie year but was signed by the Cardinals off their taxi squad in October of 2018 before getting waived during final roster cuts in March of last year.

The Patriots signed him to their practice squad in September of 2019 but was cut after a week and signed with Cleveland’s practice squad. The Browns promoted him to their active roster in December.

Gossett opted out of the 2020 season due to the pandemic.

In 2018, Gossett appeared in five games for the Cardinals and made four starts.