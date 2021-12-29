Falcons Claim QB Matt Barkley Off Waivers From Panthers

The Atlanta Falcons have claimed QB Matt Barkley off of waivers from the Panthers on Wednesday, according to Field Yates.

Barkley, 30, is a former fourth-round pick by the Eagles of the 2013 NFL Draft. He spent two years with the Eagles before he was traded to the Cardinals in return for a seventh-round pick at the start of 2015 season.

Barkley had brief stints with the Bears and 40ers before signing a two-year, $3.35 million contract with the Bengals. Unfortunately, Cincinnati placed him on injured reserve coming out of the preseason and later waived him with an injury settlement.

The Bills signed Barkley to a contract a few weeks after Derek Anderson got hurt. He signed a two-year extension with the team in 2018. The Titans signed him to their preseason roster at the beginning of August before releasing him.

Barkley signed on to the Panthers’ practice squad last month only to waive him yesterday.

For his career, Barkley has appeared in 19 games and completed 58.4 percent of his pass attempts for 2,699 yards, 11 touchdowns and 22 interceptions.