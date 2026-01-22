Falcons Complete GM Interview With Texans AGM James Liipfert

The Atlanta Falcons announced they have completed an interview with Texans assistant GM James Liipfert for their GM opening.

We have completed an interview with James Liipfert for our general manager opening https://t.co/tFpM3kVHGw pic.twitter.com/YFKZKJ15Ds — Atlanta Falcons (@AtlantaFalcons) January 22, 2026

Here’s an updated list of candidates for the Falcons’ GM vacancy from our 2026 Head Coach & GM Tracker:

Bears assistant GM Ian Cunningham (Requested)

(Requested) 49ers director of scouting and football operations Josh Williams (Requested)

(Requested) Steelers assistant GM Andy Weidl (Requested)

(Requested) Texans assistant GM James Liipfert (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Chiefs assistang GM Mike Bradway (Requested)

Liipfert is entering his third year with the Texans and serves as the director of college scouting.

His role includes running the college scouting operation in its preparation for fall scouting, all-star games, the NFL Combine, pro days, and the NFL Draft.

We will have more on the Falcons general manager position as it becomes available.