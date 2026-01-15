Falcons Complete HC Interview With Chargers DC Jesse Minter

The Atlanta Falcons announced they have completed a HC interview with Chargers DC Jesse Minter.

Here’s an current list of candidates for the Falcons’ HC vacancy from our 2026 Head Coach & GM Tracker:

Dolphins DC Anthony Weaver (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Seahawks OC Klint Kubiak (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Former Browns HC Kevin Stefanski (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Broncos DC Vance Joseph (Requested)

(Requested) 49ers DC Robert Saleh (Requested)

(Requested) Seahawks DC Aden Durde (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Panthers DC Ejiro Evero (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Packers DC Jeff Hafley (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Former Dolphins HC Mike McDaniel (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Former Ravens HC John Harbaugh (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Former Raiders HC Antonio Pierce (Scheduled)

(Scheduled) Chargers DC Jesse Minter (Interviewed)

Minter, 42, began his career as a defensive intern at Notre Dame in 2006 before working at Cincinnati, Indiana State and Georgia State up through 2016.

He then transitioned to the NFL with the Ravens in 2017 and was named DB coach in 2020. After spending one season as the defensive coordinator at Vanderbilt in 2021, he became the defensive coordinator at Michigan.

He followed HC Jim Harbaugh to the Chargers in 2024 as his defensive coordinator.

In 2025, the Chargers defense ranks No. 5 in points allowed and No. 9 in total defense, including No. 8 against the run and No. 5 against the pass.