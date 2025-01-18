Falcons Complete Interview With Matt Eberflus For DC Position

According to Terrin Wack, the Falcons have completed their interview with former Bears HC Matt Eberflus for their defensive coordinator position.

The following have been interviewed or are scheduled to interview for the position:

Former Bengals DC Lou Anarumo (Interviewed)

Michigan DC Wink Martindale (Scheduled)

(Scheduled) Jets interim HC Jeff Ulbrich (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Former Cardinals HC Steve Wilks (Interviewed)

Packers DBs coach Derrick Ansley (Interviewed)

Steelers secondary coach Grady Brown (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Former Bears HC Matt Eberflus (Interviewed)

Eberflus, 54, began coaching in the collegiate ranks where he spent 17 seasons before taking over as the Browns linebackers coach.

The Cowboys later hired him to coach their linebackers in 2011 and he eventually added passing game coordinator to his title in 2016.

Eberflus agreed to join Josh McDaniels‘ staff with the Colts before McDaniels backed out in 2018. The Colts elected to hold onto Eberflus, even though McDaniels decided not to take the job.

The Bears later hired Eberflus as their head coach for the 2022 season. He was fired during the 2024 season.

During his three seasons as Bears’ head coach, Eberflus has posted a record of 14-32 (30.4 percent) and no playoff appearances.

We will have more on the Falcons’ defensive coordinator search as it becomes available.