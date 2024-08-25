Falcons Cut 13 Players

Per the wire, the Falcons have announced 13 roster cuts ahead of the regular season as they begin the trim down to 53 players.

The following is a complete list of players being cut by the team:

Jackson, 26, originally signed on with the Cowboys as an undrafted free agent out of Liberty University in 2022. He was among Dallas’ final roster cuts as a rookie and he caught on with the Browns.

He bounced on and off Cleveland’s practice squad before being cut in May 2023. From there, he signed on with the Arlington Renegades of the UFL.

In 2022, Jackson appeared in one game with the Browns.

We will have more roster cuts from the Falcons as they become available.