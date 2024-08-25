Falcons Cut 13 Players

By
Wyatt Grindley
-

Per the wire, the Falcons have announced 13 roster cuts ahead of the regular season as they begin the trim down to 53 players.

Falcons Helmet

The following is a complete list of players being cut by the team:

  1. WR Josh Ali
  2. G Zack Bailey
  3. DB Lukas Denis
  4. DB William Hooper
  5. LB Storey Jackson
  6. T Jaryd Jones-Smith
  7. T John Leglue
  8. LB Donavan Mutin
  9. QB John Paddock
  10. TE Austin Stogner
  11. DB Trey Vava
  12. DE Bradlee Anae
  13. TE Jordan Thomas

Jackson, 26, originally signed on with the Cowboys as an undrafted free agent out of Liberty University in 2022. He was among Dallas’ final roster cuts as a rookie and he caught on with the Browns. 

He bounced on and off Cleveland’s practice squad before being cut in May 2023. From there, he signed on with the Arlington Renegades of the UFL. 

In 2022, Jackson appeared in one game with the Browns. 

We will have more roster cuts from the Falcons as they become available.

Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?

Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on TWITTER and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Leave a Reply