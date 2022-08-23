Falcons Cut Five Including WR Auden Tate

The Atlanta Falcons announced five cuts to get the roster down to 80 players by Tuesday’s deadline.

Roster officially has been cut down to 80.https://t.co/1zICXAvZcP — Atlanta Falcons (@AtlantaFalcons) August 23, 2022

The full list includes:

WR Auden Tate WR Geronimo Allison LB Kuony Deng DB Lafayette Pitts DL Jalen Dalton (injured)

Tate, 25, is a former seventh-round pick of the Bengals out of Florida State back in 2018. He played out the final year of his four-year, $2,529,072 contract with Cincinnati.

The Falcons signed Tate to a one-year deal for the 2022 season.

In 2021, Tate appeared in seven games for the Bengals, recording three catches for 39 yards and a touchdown.