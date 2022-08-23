Falcons Cut Five Including WR Auden Tate

The Atlanta Falcons announced five cuts to get the roster down to 80 players by Tuesday’s deadline.
The full list includes:
- WR Auden Tate
- WR Geronimo Allison
- LB Kuony Deng
- DB Lafayette Pitts
- DL Jalen Dalton (injured)
Tate, 25, is a former seventh-round pick of the Bengals out of Florida State back in 2018. He played out the final year of his four-year, $2,529,072 contract with Cincinnati.
The Falcons signed Tate to a one-year deal for the 2022 season.
In 2021, Tate appeared in seven games for the Bengals, recording three catches for 39 yards and a touchdown.
