Falcons Cut K Younghoe Koo, Sign K Parker Romo To Two-Year Deal

According to Tom Pelissero, the Falcons are releasing veteran K Younghoe Koo on Friday.

Mike Garafolo also reports Atlanta signed K Parker Romo to a two-year deal on Friday.

This comes after Atlanta named Romo their starting kicker after going 5-for-5 on field goals in their 22-6 win over the Vikings, where Romo converted a 54-yard attempt.

Releasing Koo creates $3,000,000 in cap space and $2,500,000 in dead money, per OverTheCap.

Koo departs Atlanta as the third leading scorer in franchise history.

Koo, 31, wound up signing a three-year, $1.66 million contract with the Chargers as an undrafted free agent out of Georgia Southern back in 2017. He was set to make a base salary of $465,000 for the 2017 season when the Chargers waived him a few weeks into the season.

After a stint with the AAF’s Atlanta Legends, the Patriots signed Koo to their practice squad. However, he was released during the season and later signed on with the Falcons. Atlanta signed him to a one-year extension at the beginning of 2020, then re-signed him as an exclusive rights free agent in 2021.

The Falcons inked Koo to a five-year, $24.25 million deal in 2022. He’s scheduled to make base salaries of $4.25 million and $1.5 million in the final two years of the deal.

In 2025, Koo has appeared in one game for the Falcons and converted 2-of-3 field goals and both of his extra point attempts.

Romo, 28, signed with the Saints after going undrafted in the 2022 NFL draft.

The Saints waived Romo before re-signing him a few days later. Unfortunately, Romo only lasted a few days in New Orleans before the team released him again.

He went on to sign with the Lions in the 2023 off-season but was waived before the season started. Romo signed to the Bears practice squad before being released in October and catching on with the Vikings.

Minnesota waived him in December and he caught on with the Patriots’ practice squad. He re-signed with New England on a futures deal this offseason but was let go in August. The Falcons signed him to their practice squad earlier this month and promoted him to the active roster ahead of Week 2.

In 2025, Romo has appeared in one game for the Falcons and converted all five of his field goal attempts and is 1/1 on extra points.