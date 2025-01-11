Falcons DC Job Potential Landing Spot For Jets Interim HC Jeff Ulbrich

Miles Garrett and Zack Rosenblatt have both mentioned the Falcons’ now vacant defensive coordinator spot as a potential landing spot for Jets interim HC Jeff Ulbrich.

The Falcons announced on Saturday that they have fired both DC Jimmy Lake and DL coach Jay Rodgers.

Ulbrich got his chance to be a head coach in New York following former HC Robert Saleh‘s dismissal in October.

Several people in the building highlighted Ulbrich as a future head coach in waiting in recent years. New York is currently undergoing an extensive head coaching interview process, which includes interviewing Ulbrich and several others for the full-time position.

Ulbrich, 47, was drafted by the 49ers in the third round out of Hawaii in 2000. After a ten-year playing career, all in San Francisco, Ulbrich entered the coaching ranks with the Seahawks as an assistant special teams coach.

Ulbrich later joined the Falcons in 2015 as a LB coach and rose to interim defensive coordinator in 2020. He joined the Jets as their defensive coordinator in 2021 and was named interim head coach after the organization parted ways with Robert Saleh in October.

In 2024, the Jets rank No. 5 in the NFL in total defense and No. 21 in scoring. They are also No. 5 in passing yards allowed and No. 15 in rushing yards allowed.

We’ll provide more information on the Falcons, Jets, and Ulbrich as it becomes available.