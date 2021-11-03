Falcons Designate P Cameron Nizialek To Return From IR

The Falcons announced they have designated P Cameron Nizialek to return from injured reserve.

Cam Nizialek has returned to practice. https://t.co/tQuJSaEl7K — Atlanta Falcons (@AtlantaFalcons) November 3, 2021

This opens up a three-week window for Nizialek to practice with the team before he has to be added to the active roster.

Nizialek, 26, wound up going undrafted out of Georgia back in 2019. He later signed a rookie contract with the Ravens.

Last year, Nizialek signed on to the Falcons’ practice squad and spent a month there before Atlanta released him. He finished the season on the Jaguars’ practice squad.

Jacksonville brought Nizialek back on a futures contract this past January but released him a few months later. From there, he returned to the Falcons in August.

In 2021, Nizialek has appeared in four games for the Falcons and totaled 817 yards on 18 punts (45.4 YPA), which includes two touchbacks and six kicks downed inside the 20-yard-line.