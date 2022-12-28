Falcons Designate WR Jared Bernhardt To Return From IR, Activate G Justin Shaffer

The Falcons announced on Wednesday that they have designated WR Jared Bernhardt to return from injured reserve, as well as activated G Justin Shaffer from IR back to the practice squad.

Bernhardt, 25, previously starred in lacrosse at Maryland, starting on their National Championship team in 2017 as a freshman and was later named the top player in the country.

He then attended Ferris State where he became a quarterback, leading the team to an undefeated National Championship win for Division II in 2021.

During his lone season of college football, Bernhardt passed for 1,322 yards and 11 touchdowns while rushing for 1,421 yards and 26 touchdowns. He was also named the Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference Player of the Year.

In 2022, Bernhardt has appeared in two games for the Falcons but has not recorded any statistics.