Falcons Elevating RB Qadree Ollison & DL Anthony Rush

The Atlanta Falcons announced that they are elevating RB Qadree Ollison and DL Anthony Rush to their active roster this week. The team also announced that G Josh Andrews would not be traveling with them due to personal reasons.

RB Qadree Ollison and DL Anthony Rush will be standard elevations for Sunday’s game. G Josh Andrews will not travel due to family reasons. — Falcons Comm Dept. (@FalconsComm) November 6, 2021

Ollison, 24, was drafted by the Falcons in the fifth round out of Pitt in 2019. He was entering the third year of a four-year, $2.8 million deal when the Falcons waived him coming out of the preseason.

For his career, Ollison has appeared in 11 games for the Falcons and rushed 23 times for 53 yards and four touchdowns.