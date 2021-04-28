Falcons Expected To Exercise Fifth-Year Option For WR Calvin Ridley

According to D. Orlando Ledbetter, the Falcons are expected to pick up the fifth-year option for WR Calvin Ridley.
The option will cost Atlanta $11.116 million fully guaranteed in 2022, per Over The Cap.
Ridley ascended to become the Falcons’ No. 1 receiver this past season, so this doesn’t come as a big surprise.
Exercising the option won’t prevent Atlanta from working on a long-term deal with Ridley in the next year or so.
Ridley, 26, is a former first-round pick of the Falcons back in 2018 out of Alabama. He’s currently entering the fourth year of his four-year, $10,900,732 contract that included a $6,007,804 signing bonus.
In 2020, Ridley appeared in 15 games for the Falcons and caught 90 passes for 1,374 yards receiving and nine touchdowns.
