Falcons Extend K Younghoe Koo For Five Years, $24M

According to Tom Pelissero, the Falcons have locked up K Younghoe Koo on a major five-year, $24.25 million extension.

Koo was set to be a restricted free agent but instead gets a long-term deal and $11.5 million in guarantees, per Pelissero.

Koo, 27, wound up signing a three-year, $1.66 million contract with the Chargers as an undrafted free agent out of Georgia Southern back in 2017. He was set to make a base salary of $465,000 for the 2017 season when the Chargers waived him a few weeks into the season.

After a stint with the AAF’s Atlanta Legends, the Patriots signed Koo to their practice squad. However, he was released during the season and later signed on with the Falcons. Atlanta signed him to a one-year extension at the beginning of 2020, then re-signed him as an exclusive rights free agent in 2021.

In 2021, Koo appeared in all 17 games for the Falcons and converted 27 of 29 field goal attempts (93.1 percent) to go along with all 30 of his extra point tries.