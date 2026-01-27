Falcons Having Second GM Interview With Bears Assistant GM Ian Cunningham

ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler reports the Falcons are having a second, in-person interview with Bears assistant GM Ian Cunningham for their GM vacancy this week.

Fowler adds Cunningham was a finalist for Atlanta’s President of Football Operations job before they hired Matt Ryan in that role.

Here’s an updated list of candidates for the Falcons’ GM opening from our 2026 Head Coach & GM Tracker:

Finalists:

Bears assistant GM Ian Cunningham (Scheduled)

Candidates:

49ers director of scouting and football operations Josh Williams (Requested)

(Requested) Steelers assistant GM Andy Weidl (Requested)

(Requested) Texans assistant GM James Liipfert (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Chiefs assistant GM Mike Bradway (Requested)

(Requested) Eagles senior personnel director Joe Douglas (Interviewed)

Cunningham started his career as an executive with the Ravens as a personnel assistant from 2008-2012 before moving to an area scout for the team from 2013-2016.

He was hired by the Eagles, where he served from 2017-2021 as director of college scouting, assistant director of player personnel, and eventually director of player personnel. Chicago hired Cunningham as their assistant general manager in 2022, and he has served in that role since.

We will have more on the Falcons’ general manager position as it becomes available.