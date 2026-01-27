Falcons Having Second GM Interview With Texans Assistant GM James Liipfert

SI.com’s Albert Breer reports the Falcons are having a second interview with Texans assistant GM James Liipfert for their GM opening this week.

Here’s an updated list of candidates for the Falcons’ GM vacancy from our 2026 Head Coach & GM Tracker:

Finalists:

Bears assistant GM Ian Cunningham (Scheduled)

(Scheduled) Texans assistant GM James Liipfert (Scheduled)

Candidates:

49ers director of scouting and football operations Josh Williams (Requested)

(Requested) Steelers assistant GM Andy Weidl (Requested)

(Requested) Chiefs assistant GM Mike Bradway (Requested)

(Requested) Eagles senior personnel director Joe Douglas (Interviewed)

Liipfert is entering his third year with the Texans and serves as the director of college scouting.

His role includes running the college scouting operation in its preparation for fall scouting, all-star games, the NFL Combine, pro days, and the NFL Draft.

We will have more on the Falcons general manager position as it becomes available.